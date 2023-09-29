Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Police shoot armed man who reportedly opened fire outside grocery store

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. when officers responded to the area of Northwest 95th Street and 31st Avenue for reports of a suspect shooting a firearm in front of a business, Miami-Dade Police officials said

By Ari Odzer and Brian Hamacher

An armed man who was reportedly opening fire outside a grocery store was shot by Miami-Dade Police during a confrontation Friday, officials said.

Officers found the suspect and confrontration ensued. During the confrontation, the suspect reached for a firearm and the officers shot him, officials said.

The suspect, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No officers or bystanders were wounded in the shooting.

The suspect's gun was recovered at the scene. Footage showed it in on the ground in the parking lot of the grocery store, next to a pool of blood.

Witness Hector Flores said he was walking into the market to buy lotto tickets when the shots rang out.

“I saw the man shoot five times, when police got there, the cop ordered him to get down on the ground but he didn’t follow orders, he grabbed his gun again and that’s when the police shot him," Flores said in Spanish. "I was scared and I crawled under my car to take cover.”

Police said they're still investigating the incident.

"Right now we do not have a whole lot of information, the investigation is still in its infancy stage," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Angel Rodriguez said.

