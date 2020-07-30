Miami-Dade Prepares for Possible Effects From Tropical Storm Isaias

Miami-Dade County is preparing for possible effects from Tropical Storm Isaias this weekend as most of South Florida remained in the forecast cone Thursday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez was expected to hold a video news conference Thursday afternoon to give an update on the county's preparations.

In a tweet, Gimenez said all state and county-supported COVID-19 testing sites would be closed starting Thursday evening.

Due to the possibility of tropical storm conditions in South Florida, both state and county supported COVID-19 testing sites will be closed starting this evening. I will hold a virtual press conference that will be streamed on my social media pages at 2 p.m. with more details. — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) July 30, 2020

Officials estimate the testing sites will be closed until Tuesday, but that could change.

The county has been preparing for handling a tropical storm or hurricane in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, stockpiling supplies and adding shelter space.

In all, the county has 82 shelters that could house 112,000 people, officials said.