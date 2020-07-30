tropical storm isaias

Miami-Dade Prepares for Possible Effects From Tropical Storm Isaias

State and county-supported COVID-19 testing sites to close Thursday evening

Miami-Dade County is preparing for possible effects from Tropical Storm Isaias this weekend as most of South Florida remained in the forecast cone Thursday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez was expected to hold a video news conference Thursday afternoon to give an update on the county's preparations.

In a tweet, Gimenez said all state and county-supported COVID-19 testing sites would be closed starting Thursday evening.

Officials estimate the testing sites will be closed until Tuesday, but that could change.

The county has been preparing for handling a tropical storm or hurricane in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, stockpiling supplies and adding shelter space.

In all, the county has 82 shelters that could house 112,000 people, officials said.

