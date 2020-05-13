Miami-Dade Preparing Plan for Reopening County Next Week

Leaders in Miami-Dade are preparing plans for the partial reopening of the county's economy next week from the coronavirus shutdown.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and other mayors from throughout the county were holding a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the possibility of entering phase one of reopening.

Miami-Dade, along with still-closed Broward County, has been finishing preparations that would allow retailers, restaurants and personal care businesses such as barber shops and salons to reopen on Monday, about two months after they closed.

The current plans call for restaurants and retail stores reopening under the state's rules that limit them to to 25% capacity indoors. Restaurants with outdoor seating would have to keep tables six feet apart. Cities could enact tighter restrictions.

The plan also calls for Broward and Miami-Dade beaches to remain closed, but several Broward commissioners said Tuesday that they would like them to also reopen Monday but only if Miami-Dade agrees. They said they want to avoid overcrowding caused by Miami-Dade residents flocking to Broward beaches.

Others said they would prefer the beaches remain closed for now, citing problems around Florida where visitors to reopened beaches have ignored social distancing restrictions. Naples, for example, reclosed its beaches Sunday because family groups were sitting too close together.

Patricia Abril, spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, said the mayor wants the county to reopen Monday. Any plan would need approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis.