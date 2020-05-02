Miami-Dade Public Libraries Offering Outdoor Pick-Up Service For Pre-Ordered Materials

Beginning next week, Miami-Dade County residents be able to pre-order materials online and pick them up outside all 50 of the Miami-Dade Public Library System's locations.

As of Monday, May 4th, library patrons will be able to reserve books, DVDs and other resources through the Library system's online catalog, mobile app, by email (customercare@mdpls.org) or by calling the branch.

After receiving notification that the items are ready for pickup, patrons can go collect the requested materials at the entrance of their designated library location.

A library card is required to check out materials. Residents can apply electronically here and begin using it immediately.

The system's new schedule, which is effective for all library locations, is Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outdoor walk-up service will not be available on Sundays, but residents can still pass by library entrances to pick up state Reemployment Assistance applications and Florida Department of Children and Families applications for food, medical and temporary cash assistance.

The following guidelines are in place for pick-up at all library locations:

Patrons should have either their physical library card or digital library card available to be scanned for check-out.

Social distancing will be strictly enforced. Patrons must remain six feet apart from each other and library staff.

Patrons must wear face coverings in order to receive service, and they should come alone if possible.

Book drops have been unlocked for library patrons wishing to return materials. All returned items will be quarantined for 48 hours prior to being checked in and re-shelved.

Miami-Dade Public Library System buildings will remain closed to the public: lobbies, restrooms and computers will not be accessible.

For more information, questions or assistance, email customercare@mdpls.org or call 305-375-2665 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days week.