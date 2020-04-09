New Mobile Website for Unemployment Benefits Applications as Local Libraries Give Paper Copies

The state of Florida has launched a new mobile website aimed at helping residents apply for unemployment benefits during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The website, which can be reached by clicking here, will help residents be able to fill out the needed paperwork with the state's Department of Employment Opportunity.

At the same time, residents looking to apply for the benefits can pick up an application at any Miami-Dade public library in the county from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day until further notice.

Applications can either be dropped off at the libraries, at CareerSource South Florida locations across the area or they can be mailed to the department's office in Tallahassee.

Miami-Dade began offering the applications Wednesday at each location, part of a push across the state to get those out of work to apply on paper as a way to avoid the congestion and problems that have plagued the department’s website.

Applications are also available at CareerSource locations as well as four locations in Hialeah and at FedEx drop off locations across the state.