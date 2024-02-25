Miami-Dade public school ranks third best high school in the US, tops Florida list

A national ranking for the 2023-2024 school year examined 25,000 public high schools across the U.S. -- and a South Florida school secured a top spot.

School for Advanced Studies (SAS) -- part of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS) system -- ranked as the third best high school in America.

U.S. News and World Report evaluated factors including college readiness, state assessment proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth as well as graduation rate.

See the U.S. News' top five best high schools in the county, ranked below:

The Early College at Guilford (Greensboro, NC)

Signature School (Evansville, IN)

School For Advanced Studies (Miami, FL)

The Davidson Academy of Nevada (Reno, NV)

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (Alexandria, VA)

SAS is one of 139 schools within the MDCPS system and has an AP participation rate of 100 percent.

SAS is the product of a collaborative effort between both Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Miami Dade College.

It has five locations spread out among Miami-Dade College campuses -- including in Homestead, Kendall, North in Hialeah, West in Doral, and Wolfson in downtown Miami.

Students attending SAS complete their last two years of high school -- 11th and 12th grade -- while they obtain a two-year Associate in Arts degree from Miami Dade College, according to the SAS website.

It also has a total minority enrollment of 92 percent and 52 percent of students are economically disadvantaged, according to U.S. News and World Report.

In addition to its impressive national ranking, SAS ranked as #1 in Florida high schools, Miami Metro area high schools as well as Miami-Dade County public high schools.

There were five Miami-Dade County Public Schools included in Florida's top 10 high schools.

Here's the full top 10 list of the best high schools in Florida, according to U.S. News and World Report: