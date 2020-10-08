Miami-Dade Public Schools Confirms First Coronavirus Case Since Reopening

What to Know A student at William Lehman Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, MDCPS confirmed Thursday

It's the first coronavirus case in the county's public schools since they began reopening Monday

The student and anyone who came in contact with the student will remain at home until they're cleared

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 since students returned to classrooms earlier this week.

A student at William Lehman Elementary School tested positive for the virus, the district said Thursday.

The student will remain at home until the Health Department gives them clearance to return, officials said.

"Following established contact tracing procedures, those who were identified as coming in close contact with the student have already been notified and will also remain home until they are also cleared," the district said in a statement. "Although the student’s movements in the school were limited, the entire school was thoroughly sanitized early this morning according to M-DCPS protocols."

Under a staggered reopening plan, students began returning to Miami-Dade schools on Monday for the first time since they were shut down in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The school board originally wanted to push the reopening back to mid-October but settled on Monday's start date after Florida's education secretary threatened to withhold state funding.