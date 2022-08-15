free lunch

Miami-Dade Public Schools Will Serve Free Meals for 2022-23

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will serve all students lunch and breakfast free of charge for the 2022-23 school year.

The free lunch is an amendment to the school board's policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Program, the district said in a news release Monday.

For additional information, contact the Department of Food and Nutrition.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is the fourth largest school district in the United States.

The first day of school begins Wednesday.

The first day of school begins Wednesday.

