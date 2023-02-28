Miami-Dade Renaming Street After Supreme Court Justice, Miami Raised Ketanji Brown Jackson

The first person from Miami-Dade County to sit on the United States Supreme Court - who also is the first Black female to serve on the nation's highest court - will have a new honor next week.

The newly created Ketanji Brown Jackson Street will officially be put into place on March 6, according to reports. The roadway will run on a section of Southwest 184th Street between Old Cutler Road and Caribbean Boulevard.

Commissioners voted unanimously last October to honor Jackson, who grew up in Miami and later attended Miami Palmetto Senior High School. After graduating, Jackson attended Harvard University and later began her career in law.

Jackson's parents, who spend decades as administrators in the Miami-Dade school system, live several blocks away from the street section that will be named after their daughter.