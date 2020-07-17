west nile virus

Miami-Dade Reports Four More Cases of West Nile Virus, Bringing County Total to 22

HEMET, CA – APRIL 26: A field sample of mosquitoes that could carry West Nile Virus is seen at offices of the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health on April 26, 2007 in Hemet, California. California health officials announced this week that West Nile Virus season is starting earlier than usual because of an unusually warm March. Mosquitoes that carry the virus have begun breeding earlier than usual and the West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquito pools, birds, or horses in eight California counties. Although the virus has not been detected in humans so far this year, 24 people have died and 1,200 sickened by the virus over the past two years in California. West Nile can be transmitted from infected birds, squirrels, and other animals to humans and animals such as horses through several varieties of female mosquitoes. The disease first appeared in the United States in 1999 in New York and killed hundreds of people during its westward expansion before gaining a firm foothold in California in 2004. In reaction to the early start of West Nile Virus season, the California State Legislature this week declared April 23-29 “West Nile Virus and Mosquito and Vector Control…

Miami-Dade County reported four more cases of West Nile virus Friday, bringing the county's total to 22 so far this year.

The Florida Department of Health said in a news release that the county is under a mosquito-borne illness alert as the virus was confirmed in four Miami-Dade residents.

West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States and is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV infections in people.

Most people infected with West Nile virus -- which is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito -- do not feel sick.

About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, pain and fatigue. People with mild illness typically recover within about a week with symptomatic treatment. Less than 1% of infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Health officials are reminding the public to take preventative measures against mosquitos and remember to "drain and cover."

More info can be found on the DOH website.

