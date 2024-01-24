Miami-Dade reports highest high school graduation rate, Broward also up from last school year

Education leaders in Florida are touting the state's highest high school graduation rate in history.

In the 2022-23 school year, 88% of Florida high schoolers graduated, both Miami-Dade and Broward school districts saw higher rates of graduating students.

Miami-Dade saw its highest graduation rate ever, reaching 90.3% last school year.

The district also saw graduation rates go up for Hispanic and African American students, as well as students with special needs.

"Our African American students, this is really remarkable and really a point of encouragement, they increased by four percentage points now reaching an 86.4% graduation rate," said Miami-Dade Superintendent Jose Dotres.

Broward also saw its high school graduation rate reach 88.7%, up from 87.2% the year before.

Superintendent Peter Licata said the school district isn't done yet.

"At 88.7%. if I do the math right, we're still over 10% of students that are not graduating," Licata said. "So if 11 out of 100 kids aren't. And if you're a parent of one of those 11 kids, you're struggling. We want these kids to graduate and we won't be satisfied until we get to 100%."

High school graduation is the pinnacle of the education experience. This year, more students made it across the stage in Florida than ever before.

Palm Beach County came in with a 90.5%. It was 90.3% in Martin County, slightly higher at 91.5% in St. Lucie County, 71.7% in Okeechobee County, and the highest graduation rate in our area was Indian River County at 95.6%.