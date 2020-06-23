Miami-Dade Requiring Masks in Public After ‘Worrisome Spike' in COVID-19 Cases: Mayor

Miami-Dade will be requiring masks in public as the county is experiencing a "worrisome spike" in coronavirus cases, mayor Carlos Gimenez said Tuesday.

Gimenez said police will be enforcing rules concerning wearing masks in public places and social distancing with "zero tolerance."

The moves comes a day after a number of cities in Miami-Dade said they would be requiring people to wear face coverings in public.

Today's New Normal Dashboard shows a worrisome spike in positive COVID-19 cases. For this reason our police is enforcing New Normal rules such as masks in public places and social distancing with zero tolerance. Call 305-4-POLICE to report violations. https://t.co/7y0FH0spTa — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) June 23, 2020

The Florida Department of Health reported 26,822 total COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade Tuesday, an increase of 583 cases since Monday. The county's total has increased by more than 4,000 cases over the past seven days.

According to Miami-Dade's New Normal dashboard, the county's average positive test rate over the past 14 days has been 12.4%, above the 10% threshold recommended by health experts.

The county's non-ICU bed capacity was at 25.28% available, while ICU bed capacity was at 33.26% available, the dashboard showed.