Miami-Dade residents frustrated with DMV appointment issues as REAL ID deadline looms

The issues continue with just weeks remaining until the May 7 REAL ID deadline

By Chernéy Amhara

Frustration is mounting among Miami-Dade residents who are struggling to secure appointments at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). 

The issues continue with just weeks remaining until the REAL ID deadline, and concerns are escalating for residents like David Besterman, whose license expires before the end of April. 

“I’ve noticed it’s not just me,” said Besterman. “It’s a lot of people trying to get their license in one way or another.”

Besterman told NBC6 that after failing to secure an online appointment, he opted for a walk-in. However, his experience was a disheartening eight hours in line at the Mall of America DMV, without being seen.

“I would like to see more trucks around town that could help people renew their licenses, or just have some DMVs open 24 hours,” Besterman asserted. “To me, it’s a huge problem.”

NBC6 has been inundated with calls from frustrated residents like Besterman, prompting us to reach out to the Tax Collector's Office.

Dariel Fernández, Miami-Dade’s Tax Collector, acknowledged the issue. 

“We have a crisis here in Miami-Dade County,” Fernández said. “But we are here to fix that.”

In a historic vote, the Tax Collector's Office has now assumed control of DMV services, after becoming a constitutional office. However, Fernández emphasized that the transition is a gradual process. Currently, his office manages three of the nine Miami-Dade DMV service locations and is implementing new rules to streamline services they do control. 

“Right now, if you have an appointment, you need to show your ID,” Fernández explained. “Nobody can make an appointment for you.”

He added that due to prior appointments booked through the state, their offices are still required to work through those scheduled visits. 

However, he said, the state recently stopped taking new appointments to facilitate the transition to the new system under Fernández’s office.

The county has also taken steps to eliminate scalpers booking appointments and selling them.

“We passed an ordinance here in Miami-Dade County where if people want to get an appointment online and sell it,” he said. “They can be fined for $500 or face jail.” 

The Tax Collector’s Office has also expanded to Saturday hours to help those who need walk-in services. The office is located at 200 NW Second Ave in Miami.

