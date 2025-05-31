Miami-Dade residents will now be able to text MDSO

Miami-Dade was one of the only counties in the state where you could not text 911 in an emergency but that is going to change.
Residents on June 1 will now be able to text the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.
During on news conference on Friday, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz officially announced the launch of a new “Text-to-911” tool that is meant to enhance public safety and provide another way to reach police when calling isn't an option.
There’s a 160-character count limit per message and Cordero-Stutz is urging everyone to use it only for emergencies.
If you need to call deputies for non-emergency issues like noise complaints or disputes between neighbors, that number is 305-4-POLICE.