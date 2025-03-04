Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade resolution seeks to rename roads with local artists' hit songs

The resolution, road codesignations, was sponsored by District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon

By NBC6

A resolution introduced by a Miami-Dade County commissioner will honor native-born music artists by renaming several roads with their hit songs.

The resolution, road codesignations, was sponsored by District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

To be considered under the resolution, artists must have achieved significant chart success such as being placed on the Billboard Top 100 and Billboard 200.

Artists must have also contributed to the cultural identity of Miami-Dade County and simulated the local economy either by having concerts or through philanthropic efforts.

Some artists that will be recognized include Betty Wright, Trick Daddy, Trina, Flo Rida, Rick Ross and Pitbull.

Several songs that will rename roads between Northwest 18th Avenue and 19th Avenue, according to the resolution, include some of the following:

  • NW 62nd Terrace between NW 18th Avenue and NW 19th Avenue as What's My Name Street
  • NW 63rd Street between NW 18th Avenue and NW 19th Avenue as Act Up Street
  • NW 64th Street between NW 18th Avenue and NW 19th Avenue as Soul Ties Street
  • NW 65th Street between NW 18th Avenue and NW 19th Avenue as Post & Delete Street
  • NW 66th Street between NW 18th Avenue and NW 19th Avenue as Chase Dis Money Street
  • NW 71st Street between NW 18th Avenue and NW 19th Avenue as Poor Little Rich Girl Street

