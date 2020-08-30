Miami-Dade Restaurants to Allow Indoor Dining Starting Monday

Starting Monday, tables inside Miami-Dade restaurants will no longer be empty, following months of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, county Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed an emergency order allowing restaurants to allow indoor dining at 50% capacity.

It's a step in the right direction for some restaurant owners.

Following a second wave of coronavirus-related shut downs in July, some businesses were not able to survive, and permanently closed their doors. Others were forced to be creative.

Under the new rules, a maximum of six people are allowed per table. Restaurants must also leave their doors open and run their A/C and ventilation systems with fans on.

Miami-Dade has been the hardest-hit county in the state by the coronavirus pandemic, with the most COVID-19 cases and virus-related deaths in Florida.

As of Sunday, the county's 14-day average positivity rate was at 7.3%.

Gimenez said that the county's 10 p.m. curfew wont be pushed back for now, but they will look at possibly pushing it back after Labor Day weekend. He added that he has no intention of ordering any beaches closed for the holiday weekend.