Miami-Dade Reverses Course, Will Allow Gyms and Fitness Centers to Stay Open

A day after ordering gyms to close in the county, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez reversed course, saying fitness centers can stay open with certain safety precautions in place.

Gimenez announced the decision on Twitter after a meeting with medical experts and the county's Wellness Group.

Gyms and fitness centers can remain open but anyone doing activities inside must wear a mask, while people outside must stay 10 feet apart, Gimenez said.

Gimenez announced a number of closures on Monday, including closing restaurants to indoor dining, as well as closing ballrooms, banquest facilities, party venues and short-term vacation rentals.

The closures were in response to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the county, weeks after reopenings began.

