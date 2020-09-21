Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade School Board Holds Special Meeting to Discuss Reopening Plan

School board holding special meeting Monday to discuss reopening plan, could set reopening date

The School Board of Miami-Dade is holding a special meeting Monday where they could set a date for the physical reopening of schools.

School board members were set to hear recommendations from the district's reopening task force and Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

The health experts on the task force have already approved of the district’s plans for HVAC upgrades, sanitizing protocols, social distancing measures, mandatory facial coverings, and other measures at every school.

Miami-Dade and Broward were moved to Phase 2 of reopening last week, allowing for the physical reopening of schools.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was expected to recommend a reopening date of Oct. 5.

Schools in both counties have been operating under distance learning since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami-Dade CountyreopeningsAlberto CarvalhoMiami-Dade County Public SchoolsSchools and COVID
