Miami-Dade School Board Interviewing 3 Superintendent Finalists

Members of the Miami-Dade County school board will be interviewing the three finalists for the superintendent job during a public meeting Monday afternoon.

The school board gave potential new superintendents one week to apply for the job and received 16 applicants, which was whittled down to three finalists last week.

The finalists are Jose Dotres, who's currently an assistant superintendent in Collier County, Jacob Oliva, who works for the Florida Department of Education as the chancellor for the division of public schools, and Dr. Rafaela Espinal, an assistant superintendent in the New York City public school system.

There's a chance the school board could decide who will succeed Alberto Carvalho in the position. Carvalho is leaving to take over the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Miami-Dade is the nation's fourth-largest school district, and teacher's union president Karla Hernandez-Mats said whoever is chosen should be ready top handle the diversity of the district.

"We are the most diverse district in the entire state, so there’s a lot of components that are very heavy in our community because Miami Gardens community is not the same as the Redlands community and there’s multiple nuances in between all of that, so it’s going to be a tough pick but I think they have very qualified candidates," Hernandez-Mats said.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.