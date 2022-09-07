Miami-Dade School Board Opposes Recognizing LGBTQ History Month

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools board majorly opposed a measure to recognize and observe October as LGBTQ History Month.

Eight board members voted no on the measure Wednesday night. The only "yes" vote was from Lucia Baez-Geller, who sponsored the item.

The measure would have directed the superintendent to explore and provide information and resources to 12th graders about landmark Supreme Court cases, such as one that recognized same-sex marriage and another that ruled employers couldn't fire workers for being gay or transgender.

The measure was approved last year but was up for approval again. The opposition and renewal come after the so-called "don't say gay" law — titled officially as the Parental Rights in Education bill — which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis back in March.

"The landmark cases that we are asking to include are American history," Baez-Geller said. "They are the law, and that’s why we’re studying them and we know that the state and all the laws support this being studied in the classroom."

Opponents argue the proposed curriculum violates the new Parental Rights in Education law by imposing "values some people might not be comfortable with."

"I think what we need to understand is that there shouldn’t be one set of singular ideologies imposed on anyone similar to faith," board member Christi Fraga said. "We have to keep certain things outside of the schoolhouse. I don't think this represents an opportunity to open up any more equal rights than we already have."

The Parental Rights in Education Bill specifically prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade.