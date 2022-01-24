Miami-Dade School Board Selects Jose Dotres as Next Superintendent

The school board of Miami-Dade County Public Schools has selected Jose Dotres as its next superintendent.

Dotres, an assistant superintendent in Collier County, was selected late Monday after an hours-long public meeting.

Dotres will succeed outgoing Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who is leaving to take over the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Dotres is a Miami Senior High School graduate and has been a teacher, a principal, a regional superintendent, and chief of staff to Carvalho.

The school board gave potential new superintendents one week to apply for the job and received 16 applicants, which was whittled down to three finalists last week.

The other finalists were Jacob Oliva, who works for the Florida Department of Education as the chancellor for the division of public schools, and Dr. Rafaela Espinal, an assistant superintendent in the New York City public school system.

Miami-Dade is the nation's fourth-largest school district, and teacher's union president Karla Hernandez-Mats said whoever is chosen should be ready top handle the diversity of the district.

"We are the most diverse district in the entire state, so there’s a lot of components that are very heavy in our community because Miami Gardens community is not the same as the Redlands community and there’s multiple nuances in between all of that, so it’s going to be a tough pick but I think they have very qualified candidates," Hernandez-Mats said.