Miami-Dade School Superintendent Will Earn $370,000 a Year

The new superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools has reached a two-year agreement with the district and will be paid $370,000 annually.

José Dotres, who was appointed by the school board on Jan. 25, is slated to begin his new job on Monday as Alberto Carvalho heads to California to lead the Los Angeles Unified School District.

He signed a four-year contract in December worth $440,000 a year.

Dotres, 59, reached agreement with the district on Wednesday, the Miami Herald reported. He is a veteran of the Miami school district though he was most recently deputy superintendent in Collier County, where he earned $191,538 a year.

His contract includes a monthly supplement of $900 to cover expenses related to the job, a car and a cellphone.