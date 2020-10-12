Miami-Dade Schools' Dashboard Keeps Track of Student, Employee COVID Cases

After Miami-Dade County Public Schools began physically reopening campuses last week, officials set up a coronavirus dashboard in order to keep track of the number of cases that are confirmed among students and staff.

The dashboard shows self-reported cases by employees and confirmed student cases among those attending in-person instruction. Students that remain engaged in distance learning full-time will not be counted.

According to the Miami Herald, district officials said that "the dashboard is programmed to look for new data several times per day and will be updated when the new data is found with confirmed cases only."

Cases may be reported by individual schools or the district before appearing on the dashboard. On Monday morning, a MAST Academy spokesperson confirmed that two students had tested positive, though the dashboard did not yet reflect them in the count.

The dashboard offers a breakdown of cases by school. Data will be available for cases confirmed since October 5th, the first day that in-person instruction began for some grade groups.