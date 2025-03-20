Hollywood

Miami-Dade Schools employee arrested on child porn charges in Hollywood: Police

Arthur Shulof Collot, 63, was arrested Wednesday on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of compiling child pornography, Hollywood Police officials said

By NBC6

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools maintenance worker was arrested on child pornography charges in Hollywood, police said.

Arthur Shulof Collot, 63, was arrested Wednesday on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of compiling child pornography, Hollywood Police officials said.

Police said Collot was a maintenance employee for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, but didn't say whether he worked at a school.

Arthur Collot
Broward Sheriff's Office
Broward Sheriff's Office
Arthur Collot

The investigation into Collot began when police said they received a tip this past November that he had downloaded child pornography at his Hollywood home.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Collot's devices and when they looked at his computer, they found dozens of images of child pornography, officials said.

Collot initially denied being involved but then admitted he'd downloaded child pornography since the 1990s, police said.

Collot was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

