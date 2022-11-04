Miami-Dade Schools Employee Found Fatally Shot in Gladeview

Police are investigating after a man who worked for Miami-Dade County Public Schools was fatally shot Friday morning in northwest Miami-Dade's Gladeview neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene near Northwest 72nd Street and 13th Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 3:45 a.m., Miami-Dade Police officials said.

When the officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

#Breaking: police investigation along NW 72nd street. There appears to be a man, faced down on the ground in the roadway. Video from scene earlier shows police investigating with guns drawn.



Unclear cause. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/VxtfeBYgRj — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) November 4, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Friends identified the man as Maurice Bellamy, an employee with Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Family and friends on the scene said he was shot in front of his grandmother's home.

Miami-Dade Schools confirmed that Bellamy was an employee who had most recently worked at Lorah Park Elementary.

Crisis counselors were sent to the school, officials said.

Courtesy

The shooting remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.