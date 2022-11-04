Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Schools Employee Found Fatally Shot in Gladeview

Police are investigating after a man who worked for Miami-Dade County Public Schools was fatally shot Friday morning in northwest Miami-Dade's Gladeview neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene near Northwest 72nd Street and 13th Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 3:45 a.m., Miami-Dade Police officials said.

When the officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

Friends identified the man as Maurice Bellamy, an employee with Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Family and friends on the scene said he was shot in front of his grandmother's home.

Miami-Dade Schools confirmed that Bellamy was an employee who had most recently worked at Lorah Park Elementary.

Crisis counselors were sent to the school, officials said.

Maurice Bellamy
Courtesy
Maurice Bellamy

The shooting remains under investigation.

