Miami-Dade Schools host kickoff event for new teachers as they still work to fill vacancies

Miami-Dade Schools are welcoming hundreds of brand new teachers as they prepare to kick off the school year.

The district is hosting a week of professional development -- to prepare teachers for their brand new roles.

Brian Phillips, a College Assistance Program Advisor, is one of many entering from a different industry, "By being a professional in the field, I will be teaching them how to get scholarships to go to college, how to get prepared to go on and get advanced degrees in the community."

Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres also attended the event Monday, calling on the crowd to be the teacher who believes in the future of every student.

"When you believe in the potential that every child carries in them, you will make a significant difference in their lives, and nothing can be more powerful," said Dr. Dotres.

When asked about potential pressures teachers may feel from new state laws involving LGBTQ+ issues and African American studies, Dr. Dotres responded -- "We will always, always make the protection, the welcoming and the sensitivity that we have to have for each and every one of our students -- as a top priority."

This comes just over a week out from classes, as the nation's third largest school district still works to fill vacancies.

"We are recruiting. We are working cohesively with our colleges, our universities," said Miami-Dade School Board Chairwoman Mari Tere Rojas. "We are working with the community as a whole. We have truly been innovative, and creative and thinking out of the box to try to bring teachers in."

Rojas also told NBC6 that she is confident there will be a teacher in every classroom on the first day of school.

Classes for Miami-Dade County Public Schools start on Thursday, August 17th.