Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Schools Leader Emerges as Likely Candidate for Los Angeles Job

Alberto Carvalho has turned down similar offers before, including in 2018 when he agreed to take the job in New York City

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the second time in three years, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is rumored to be leaving for a bigger job.

The Los Angeles Times reports Carvalho has emerged as the likely candidate to become the next superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

School board members would not comment, but a meeting was scheduled for Thursday morning where the hiring of superintendent for the second largest school district in the country is listed on the agenda.

The 57-year-old Carvalho has turned down similar offers before, including in 2018 when he agreed to take the job in New York City at the largest district in the country before later backing out and staying in South Florida.

Local

Florida 56 mins ago

Florida Gov. DeSantis Unveils $99.7 Billion Budget Proposal for 2022

Florida 4 hours ago

Palm Beach County to Get New Area Code Starting Next Year

Carvalho has been Miami-Dade's superintendent since 2008, following a career as a teacher and later assistant principal. He oversaw federal programs and was the district's chief communication officer before becoming superintendent.

He also serves as the principal of the iPrep Academy while helping Miami-Dade achieve an A grade on the state's accountability system.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeLos Angeles Countyschools
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us