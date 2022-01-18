COVID-19

Miami-Dade Schools Offering COVID-19 Testing, Vaccines at These Locations

The UHealth Pediatric Mobile Clinic sites also offer the flu vaccine and school-required immunizations.

FatCamera | E+ | Getty Images

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is continuing its partnership with the state's health department and the University of Miami Health System to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccines at various locations throughout the county.

The vaccine is available for other eligible students, employees, parents, and the general public. Students receiving the vaccine must be at least 5 years old on the day they are receiving the vaccine, and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parental consent forms are available at all sites.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

COVID-19 LATEST

covid test 4 hours ago

Website for Free COVID Tests From Government Launches Early at ‘Limited Capacity'

coronavirus pandemic Jan 17

New Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Sites Opening Tuesday in Miami-Dade, Broward

Walk-ups are welcome.

The UHealth Pediatric Mobile Clinic sites also offer the flu vaccine and school-required immunizations. Below are the dates and locations:

Get the latest news on COVID-19 in your inbox. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Miami-Dade Countycovid-19 vaccineMDCPSmiami dade county public schools
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us