Miami-Dade Schools Offering COVID-19 Testing, Vaccines at These Locations

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is continuing its partnership with the state's health department and the University of Miami Health System to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccines at various locations throughout the county.

The vaccine is available for other eligible students, employees, parents, and the general public. Students receiving the vaccine must be at least 5 years old on the day they are receiving the vaccine, and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parental consent forms are available at all sites.

Walk-ups are welcome.

The UHealth Pediatric Mobile Clinic sites also offer the flu vaccine and school-required immunizations. Below are the dates and locations: