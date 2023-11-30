Miami-Dade Schools

Miami-Dade Schools Police investigate after candy allegedly made students sick

It's unclear if that candy was laced or infused with anything.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway after young students at a Miami Gardens school became sick after eating the same candy.

In a statement to NBC6, the Miami-Dade School District confirmed that the elementary students became ill after a classmate shared candy while at the school.

This reportedly happened at Bunche Park Elementary in Miami Gardens.

It's unclear if that candy was laced or infused with anything, but the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, along with school administration, are investigating the incident.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade SchoolsMiami-DadeMiami Gardens
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us