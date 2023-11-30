Miami-Dade Schools Police investigate after candy allegedly made students sick

An investigation is underway after young students at a Miami Gardens school became sick after eating the same candy.

In a statement to NBC6, the Miami-Dade School District confirmed that the elementary students became ill after a classmate shared candy while at the school.

This reportedly happened at Bunche Park Elementary in Miami Gardens.

It's unclear if that candy was laced or infused with anything, but the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, along with school administration, are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.