Miami-Dade Schools Police Officer Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

A Miami-Dade County Schools Police officer is facing domestic violence charges after she allegedly attacked her boyfriend.

Yessenia Sanchez, 31, was arrested Tuesday on charges of domestic violence battery and criminal mischief, according to an arrest report.

The report said Sanchez and her live-in boyfriend, who is also a law enforcement officer, had gotten into a verbal argument regarding childcare.

Miami-Dade Corrections

At one point, Sanchez - who has been with the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department for two years - threw a ceramic object at the boyfriend and it shattered on the ground, the report said.

The boyfriend left but Sanchez called him to return to the home and when he did, she had a gun and was threatening to harm herself, the report said.

He was able to get the gun from her, but she started punching and scratching him, the report said.

The boyfriend left again but Sanchez called him and said if he didn't return, she would flatten his car's tires, the report said.

When he returned, he found the tires on his personal car and his department-issued vehicle were flat, the report said.

Sanchez was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Tuesday morning where she remained held on $3,500 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

“We were recently made aware of an off-duty incident involving one of our police officers.," MDSPD Chief Edwin Lopez said in a statement. "The matter is currently under investigation by our Internal Affairs Unit; therefore, no further information is available at this time.”