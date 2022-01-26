Miami-Dade Schools Police Searching for Missing Teen Girl

Miami-Dade Schools Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing this week.
Brithany Martinez was last seen on Monday morning at Miami Senior High School.
Martinez, who is 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was wearing a pink scarf, black jacket, grey hoodie, blue jeans and white Converse shoes, and carrying a white Adidas bookbag.
Police said Martinez is a special needs student who is possibly in need of services, and could be traveling to California to meet with a relative.
Local
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-995-COPS.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.