Miami-Dade Schools Police Searching for Missing Teen Girl

Miami-Dade Schools Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing this week.

Brithany Martinez was last seen on Monday morning at Miami Senior High School.

Martinez, who is 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was wearing a pink scarf, black jacket, grey hoodie, blue jeans and white Converse shoes, and carrying a white Adidas bookbag.

Police said Martinez is a special needs student who is possibly in need of services, and could be traveling to California to meet with a relative.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-995-COPS.