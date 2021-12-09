Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Chosen to Lead Los Angeles School District

Alberto Carvalho has turned down similar offers before, including in 2018 when he agreed to take the job in New York City

After nearly 14 years in the job, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced he's been chosen to be the next superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Carvalho made the announcement at a news conference Thursday. The Los Angeles Times was the first to report earlier Thursday that Carvalho emerged as the likely candidate for the job.

"I will miss Miami and even though I will be calling Los Angeles home, Miami will always have a special place in my heart," Carvalho said. "I hope the community understands that at some point, there's a calling for you to go and do what you've done here, to continue to help others and that's the call that I'm heeding, that's the voice I've heard and that's the decision I've made."

Carvalho didn't say when exactly he'll be leaving and said he is entering into contract negotiations with officials in L.A.

The 57-year-old Carvalho has turned down similar offers before, including in 2018 when he agreed to take the job in New York City at the largest district in the country before later backing out and staying in South Florida.

Carvalho has been Miami-Dade's superintendent since 2008, following a career as a teacher and later assistant principal. He oversaw federal programs and was the district's chief communication officer before becoming superintendent.

He also has served as the principal of the iPrep Academy while helping Miami-Dade achieve an A grade on the state's accountability system.

