Miami-Dade Schools Tells Parents to Disregard Text About ‘Shortage on Driver's'

Parents were confused and some were scrambling to find transportation for their kids Friday after they received a text from Miami-Dade County Public Schools informing them of a shortage of bus drivers.

But the district didn't send the message, which was riddled with grammatical and punctuation errors.

"Good Afternoon Parent's due to shortage on driver's this afternoon routes will be running extremely late, there are no guarantee that it will be transportation," the text read.

The district later followed up with another text: "Disregard previous transportation message, which was not sent by M-DCPS. Transportation issues will be communicated by your child’s school."

A transportation message that recently went out was not sent by @MDCPS. Please disregard. Transportation issues will be communicated to parents by their child's school. pic.twitter.com/6RuLUBGKWi — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) October 15, 2021

A bus union representative from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees said there were absolutely no staffing issues for Miami-Dade County Public Schools that would affect transportation after dismissal.

The district still doesn't know who sent that message and how they got access to the database system with parents' information.