Miami-Dade Schools to Unveil Updated COVID Protocols for Spring Semester

Miami-Dade County's public schools will find out what updated protocols will be implemented in the spring semester in an effort to fight the COVID-19 and omicron pandemic.

MDCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who recently accepted the superintendent position in Los Angeles, is expected to announce the protocols Thursday.

Miami-Dade students return to campus on Monday, January 3rd. As of now, that start date has not been pushed back and a return to remote learning is not expected.

Miami-Dade County relaxed mask mandates for high school and middle school students in the district in November, citing low rates of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the community at the time

The easing of the mask policy would gave parents an opt-out provision for their children.

The state of Florida mandated the parental opt out at the start of the school year, but Miami-Dade, Broward County Public Schools and several other school districts defied that order.

"I know that no matter what we say or do, there will be controversy," Carvalho said on November 1st. "And that is why, in the middle of so many opinions about a topic and an issue that should be driven solely by the expertise of medical entities and public health officials, we made the decision, fully endorsed by this board, that we follow science."