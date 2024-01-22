Miami-Dade seeks to end lease with Miami Seaquarium over alarming violations

Miami-Dade County is looking to terminate its lease with the Miami Seaquarium, citing a federal report that documented continuous violations and poor quality of animal care.

In a Jan. 21 letter to Eduardo Albor, the president of park operator The Dolphin Company, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava expressed "profound frustration" over the Seaquarium's "multiple and repeated" instances of animal welfare violations found by the United States Department of Agriculture during a routine inspection last November.

"Miami-Dade County has also taken action by issuing several Notices of Default, as these violations are a breach of the terms and conditions outlined in our joint Lease Agreement. However, in light of these distressing circumstances, the County is reviewing all necessary actions to pursue the termination of the Amended and Restated Lease Agreement," read a statement from Levine Cava and Commissioner Raquel Regalado. "We believe it is imperative to address these serious violations decisively and with urgency."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Nov. 28 USDA report found dolphin pools in disrepair, high counts of bacteria in the water where marine mammals are kept, and numerous areas of black mold growth along with bubbling paint within the penguin enclosure.

The USDA also found the facility continues to have an inadequate number of trained employees in the veterinary care department, employing just one veterinarian to care for 46 marine mammals, 50 birds, and hundreds of fish, the report said.

The violations prompted the county to give the Seaquarium less than two months to get things in order.

The county also notified the Seaquarium of its intent to confiscate four animals by the USDA.

"I’ve been informed that this confiscation is the first time in 30 years that the USDA has taken such a measure with marine mammals," the mayor wrote.

Levine Cava's letter called these violations a breach of the terms and conditions of the aquarium's lease and "a failure to uphold the requirement to maintain the animals in accordance with federal laws."

The county said it will work with the USDA to prioritize the best interests of the animals at the aquarium.

This comes nearly a month after one of Miami Seaquarium's dolphins, Sundance, died due to an illness. Months before, beloved killer whale Lolita died after a sudden illness.