Miami-Dade Sheriff suspends citations for school bus camera violations

A bus camera program aimed at citing reckless drivers in Miami-Dade County has changed.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz posted on X on Friday that she "immediately suspended enforcement of all citations that relate to median violations."

The program in Miami-Dade issues tickets to drivers who illegally pass a school bus. The camera automatically captures license plates and ticket citations for drivers going 10 mph or more over the school zone speed limit, which is 5 mph.

The cameras are mounted to poles and on the side of buses. They were initially approved by Miami-Dade County in 2024.

A median violation typically refers to a situation in which a driver violates traffic laws related to the median – a strip of land or barrier separating lanes of traffic moving in opposite directions on a road.

It's unclear why the sheriff's office decided to stop it.