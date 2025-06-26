Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy arrested on kidnapping and battery charges in Broward

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy was booked into jail Thursday on kidnapping and battery charges, records showed.

Terrance Dion Chester, 28, was arrested by Broward Sheriff's deputies in Pompano Beach.

He also faces a charge of improperly exhibiting a firearm or dangerous weapon, jail records showed.

It's unknown what led to the charges against Chester, who's been with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office for five years.

"I am deeply troubled and angered by the arrest of one of my deputies on serious domestic related charges. This conduct is completely unacceptable and stands in direct violation of our values and the law," Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said in a statement. "I want to make it absolutely clear; no one is above the law! The safety and wellbeing of victims will always take priority, and any member of this agency who violates the trust of this community or their oath of service will be held fully accountable. The deputy is currently relieved of duty. There is no place for violence in this profession or in our homes."