Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy facing domestic violence charges

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy was arrested and is facing charges related to domestic violence, court records say.

Anthony Zayas was charged with battery related to a domestic violence incident.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I am angered and deeply disappointed by the arrest of one of my deputies for domestic violence. There is absolutely no place in this agency, or in our profession, for individuals who engage in such behavior," Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said in a statement. "Law enforcement officers must be examples of integrity, respect, and accountability — both in uniform and in their personal lives. To the victims of domestic violence, I am fully committed to standing with you and supporting you."

Zayas bonded out of jail on Monday night. He was ordered to stay away from the victim.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The details of the circumstances around the arrest were unavailable.

NBC6 reached out to Zayas' attorney but have not heard back.