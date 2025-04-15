Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office identifies man shot and killed by deputy

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy during an armed encounter that was caught on camera.

Kelly Allen Hudson, 31, was killed in the Sunday evening shooting, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The shooting happened outside a home in the area of Southwest 130th Avenue and 132nd Terrace in the Tuscany 3 Village neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said the incident began when a woman called 911 to report a domestic dispute with her husband.

Surveillance video shows multiple deputies arriving and one approaching with a gun as Hudson gets out of an SUV.

The deputy is heard yelling at Hudson to get his hands up and asking if he has any guns.

Hudson appears to pull up his shirt and that's when the deputy shoots him. Hudson fell to the ground and the deputy shouted more commands then opened fire again.

Hudson was transported to the hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, but he died from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office later released photos of Hudson's handgun and holster that were recovered at the scene.

The wife who made the 911 call told NBC6 she lived with her husband in Georgia but had come to a relative's house in South Florida to get away from him. She said he followed her down.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard practice in police shootings.