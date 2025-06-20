Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office to enforce summer school zone speeding violations

Get ready to slow down in certain school zones this summer as the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office will begin enforcing speeding violations beginning Friday.

The sheriff's office is going to rely on a camera detection system called "RedSpeed" to catch speeders. The cameras were activated in November of last year.

Enforcement applies to both summer camps and summer schools and will run through July 25.

The sheriff's office said enforcement will happen throughout the entire school day, including 30 minutes before classes begin and 30 minutes after dismissal.

Drivers caught going 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit will be issued a $100 citation.

Deputies will be looking at posted cameras to catch speeders so even if you don't see an officer at the school itself, the cameras may still catch you and read your license plate.

The Florida legislature gave the green light for this type of enforcement back in 2023 with the passing of House Bill 657.

The county said the cameras are being installed in 206 school zones.