Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office warn of scams using AI – how to spot the warning signs

As artificial intelligence continues to get more sophisticated, law enforcement is sounding the alarm.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office says it’s seen an influx of fraudulent phone calls and text messages from criminals using AI to impersonate police.

The victims in these cases tend to be the elderly, but anyone can be duped by scammers who increasingly find new ways to steal money.

According to the FBI, Florida ranks third nationally every year when it comes to investment fraud. The most common investment fraud is cryptocurrency investment fraud.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said it’s being proactive in speaking out about these types of scams so people understand the warning signs.

"We’re seeing the beginning of it, we’re seeing it very isolated, and like everything as far as technology goes forward, crime goes forward with technology, so the probability is high, yes," said Miami-Dade Detective Marcos Rodriguez from the Organized Crime Bureau.

So, what are the warning signs?

When it comes to AI-related scams, the signs are similar to what we’ve already heard.

If you receive an unsolicited call demanding money, always question it. But AI adds yet another layer to the scam.

"Before you would never really see the person you’re talking to now they’re using full deep fakes," said Zacharia Baldwin, a special agent with the FBI who specializes in financial crimes.

Both the FBI and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office advise that if you get one of these calls, it’s OK to get the person’s information and then say, “I’ll call you back." Hang up and do your own research before handing over any personal information.