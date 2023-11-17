Miami-Dade County

Man arrested in scheme to exploit Miami-Dade woman, 94, out of $600K home

By NBC6

A man was arrested after he schemed to exploit a 94-year-old Miami-Dade woman out of cash and her $600,000 home, authorities said.

Alejandro F. Diaz Torriente, 65, is facing charges including organized scheme to defraud, exploitation of an elderly person, and grand theft.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the arrest at a Friday afternoon news conference.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
