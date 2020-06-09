Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade State Attorney Drops Curfew Violation Charges Against Protesters

The announcement comes after thousands have taken to the streets of South Florida over the last two weeks, protesting against police brutality.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami-Dade County's State Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday it would not prosecute any protester arrested for violating the countywide curfew.

The announcement came after thousands took to the streets of South Florida over the last two weeks, protesting against police brutality.

In a statement, State Attorney Katherine Rundle said she sees 'no value' in prosecuting protesters, and plans to drop all cases against those who've been arrested.

Local

Only in Florida 3 mins ago

Florida Man Let 12-Year-Old Drive Jeep 85 Mph: Police

Miami-Dade 1 hour ago

Miami Dolphins Helping Feed Miami-Dade Students During Summertime

"During the past couple of weeks, people have taken to the streets to advocate for change in mostly peaceful and non-violent protests," Rundle wrote. "This is their right and I join them in their calls for reforms consistent with our commitment to smart, equal and fair justice."

Over the weekend, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a 9 p.m. countywide curfew due to the ongoing demonstrations.

The curfew was pushed back and forth throughout last week, before being lifted this past Monday.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade Countyprotestsgeorge floyd protestsKatherine Fernandez-RundleCurfew
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us