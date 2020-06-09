Miami-Dade State Attorney Drops Curfew Violation Charges Against Protesters

Miami-Dade County's State Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday it would not prosecute any protester arrested for violating the countywide curfew.

The announcement came after thousands took to the streets of South Florida over the last two weeks, protesting against police brutality.

In a statement, State Attorney Katherine Rundle said she sees 'no value' in prosecuting protesters, and plans to drop all cases against those who've been arrested.

"During the past couple of weeks, people have taken to the streets to advocate for change in mostly peaceful and non-violent protests," Rundle wrote. "This is their right and I join them in their calls for reforms consistent with our commitment to smart, equal and fair justice."

Over the weekend, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a 9 p.m. countywide curfew due to the ongoing demonstrations.

The curfew was pushed back and forth throughout last week, before being lifted this past Monday.