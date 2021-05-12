Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office Launches Gas Price Gouging Hotline

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Wednesday that Gas Price Gouging Hotline is in full operation and that her team of investigators is prepared to respond to any and all complaints of price gouging following the state of emergency declared by Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Now that the Governor has declared a state of emergency, price gouging is a criminal offense. We are joining efforts with the Miami-Dade Police Department to combat any greedy individuals and businesses that may use threatening events like the cyberattack on the fuel pipeline to take advantage of our community’s fundamental needs by unnecessarily hiking prices to outrageous levels,” said Fernandez Rundle. "Greedy actions will not be tolerated before, during, or after any event wherein a state of emergency has been declared.”

The state attorney is urging members of the community to report any suspicion of price gouging. Residents are encouraged to email their complaint and include the business name, physical address, item(s) believed to be price-gouged with photos and receipt(s) and contact information for our staff to communicate with the complainant.

Residents may also call the State Attorney’s Hotline at 305-547-3300.