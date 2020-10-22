Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office to ‘Look Into' Miami Cop Who Wore Pro-Trump Mask

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office is will "look into" an incident involving a Miami police officer who was photographed in uniform at a polling place wearing a mask supporting President Donald Trump.

In a statement Thursday, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said she has asked her staff to look into the matter. Her office later clarified that they are collaborating with police during an internal affairs investigation, and will review their findings once the investigation is complete.

The photo of the officer was taken Tuesday at an early voting location inside the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Downtown Miami. The photo was tweeted by Steve Simeonidis, Chair of Miami-Dade Democrats.

Police Chief Jorge Colina and the department released a statement calling the behavior "unacceptable" and saying the officer would be disciplined.

"While I respect the Officer’s First Amendment right to express his opinion and support any candidate he wishes, I agree with Chief Colina’s statement calling his actions unacceptable," Fernandez Rundle wrote in her statement. "Wearing one’s police uniform at a voting site while expressing a political opinion may be construed as an official attempt to send a distinct message to potential voters. This should not occur in Miami-Dade County."