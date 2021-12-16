Miami-Dade Student Arrested for Social Media Threat Against Multiple Schools

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools student has been arrested after posting a hoax threat against several schools on social media, district officials said Thursday.

"ATTENTION! IF YOU DONT WANNA LOSE YOUR CHILD DONT SEND THEM TO SCHOOL TMR & FRIDAY," the post read.

The post named 10 different schools in the threat, including nine in Miami-Dade and one in Broward.

Officials said the student arrested is a 13-year-old girl but didn't say which school the student attends.

The arrest is just the latest in what has become a disturbing trend of social media threats against South Florida schools this school year.

At least four other Miami-Dade students have been arrested just this month for social media threats made against high schools, authorities said.

All of the students are facing felony charges of written threats to kill or do bodily harm, according to arrest reports.

The threats have involved students at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Miami Senior High, Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High, and Braddock Senior High.

Other schools have been affected by threats, and in a statement earlier this month, Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said the threats don't appear to be credible but in an abundance of caution, there will be additional police presence at several district schools.

"We urge parents to speak to their children about how reckless actions could result in severe consequences, including criminal charges and a recommendation for expulsion," the statement read.

Meanwhile, in Broward County, authorities have arrested multiple students for making similar threats.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old student was arrested after making social media threats against classmates at Pompano Beach Middle School, authorities said.

In October, a student threatened violence against Miramar High School in a group chat. On Dec. 1, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland threatened a mass shooting at the school while in a social media chat room.

Two more threats have happened since then, one at Deerfield Beach Middle School involving a 12-year-old, and the other last week when a 13-year-old was arrested for making threats at a charter school in Pembroke Pines.

"It’s a serious threat. It’s not going to be something taken lightly," Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said Wednesday. "We are going to find you. And we are going to arrest you."