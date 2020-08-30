Miami-Dade Students, Teachers and Parents Prepare for First Day of Virtual Schooling

It’s back to school for parents, students and teachers in Miami-Dade County, but with the coronavirus pandemic forcing children to log in instead of walk in to class, it’s anything but back to normal.

Miami-Dade public schools are scheduled to have their first day of classes on Monday, August 31st, and some parents and students are still scrambling to adjust to the new virtual classes.

“I’m feeling anxious. Not as prepared as I’d liked to be, like most moms, I’m a planner,” Claudia Miro says.

She – like so many parents during these times – is juggling her own work schedule along with her 12-year-old son’s virtual education. And, on the eve of Lucas’ first day of 7th grade at Coral Gables Preparatory Academy, Claudia says she still has lots of questions.

“I would have liked to know what the flow of the day was going to be like, how many hours of the day he was going to be in front of the computer, if that was required for every class, if my son was going to be engaged the entire time during the school day as if he was going in person,” Miro says.

Teachers are also sharing in the confusion and anxiety.

Priscilla Roche, a teacher, and parent, says she’s not yet comfortable with using the new distance learning system. She’s also trying to figure out how to make sure her daughter can use it too.

“That’s the whole reason why I’m nervous,” Roche says. “It’s gonna be the true definition of multitasking and being aware of what she’s doing and then having to focus on my students and what we’re doing as well.”

Miami-Dade Public Schools sent out a reassuring tweet on Sunday, saying teachers are prepared to “inspire” their students.

The school district is confident in the new virtual system, but reminds everyone the first week of school is dedicated to helping children transition to online learning, and won’t be solely focused on academics.

On September 30th, a reassessment of COVID conditions is set to take place. In order for Miami-Dade officials to decide to go forward with in-person schooling, the county must have achieved a sustained positivity rate of less than 10%, showing a trend towards 5% over a 14-day period, among other factors.