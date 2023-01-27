Miami-Dade Superintendent Inspects JROTC Students in ‘Significant' Ceremony

More than 1,000 Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps students from Miami-Dade County met Superintendent Jose Dotres in a special ceremony Friday.

Students said they were nervous, but also proud to represent their schools in front of school officials.

“It's like being face-to-face with him,” said Jesus Cabello, a student at Miami Killian Senior. “It's like, wow, you know, shaking his hand, all that stuff.”

The stakes were at an all-time high for students for the annual "pass in review" ceremony.

“I honestly felt very excited, very motivated, encouraged, not only because all these VIPs and distinguished guests were present, but because all these different cadets from different schools, Army, Navy, Air Force, and all these cadets were able to unite for one cause,” said Janell Rodriguez from South Miami Senior High. “The purpose of the pass in review is for the reviewing officer, which in this case was a superintendent, to review the troops and make sure everything is in order.”

Meantime, the superintendent said it was one of the most significant days since becoming the new leader in education in the county.

Dotres was honored and impressed by the discipline and comradery among the cadets.

“I feel honored that we are celebrating the accomplishments of over 1,200 cadets and what these students represent not only to our system, our school district, but to this country,” he said.

The ceremony consisted of various presentations and music from the U.S. Navy band, which added a touch of patriotism to the program.

“When we come out to areas that don't have a military base or a large military presence nearby and coming out to connect with the students, you know, to perform for them, clinic with them, and answer any questions that they might have about not only the Navy, but the military at large,” said Brandon Hawkins, a member of the US Navy band.

A lot of students said that without JROTC, they’d probably be timid and rely on following others, but with JROTC, they can expand and be leaders themselves.

“With being in this program after them teaching me what to do, what to be leadership wise, they definitely trained me well,” said Sean Paulas from North Miami Senior High.