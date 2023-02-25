Miami-Dade SWAT Situation, Structure Fire in Florida City Saturday

Miami-Dade police officers and the special response team were dispatched to Southwest 6th Place near Southwest 10th Street Saturday in Florida City around 11 a.m.

Neighbors say the massive was the result of a person barricaded in a home.

NBC 6 cameras were rolling as SWAT team members arrived at the location, accompanied by negotiators in bulletproof vests.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says its units responded to a structure fire at the same location.

Once MDPD officers, the special response team, and MDFR cleared the scene, MDPD arson investigators and Florida City Police Department detectives stayed behind.

Their investigation seemed to focus on a SW 6th Place home that was surrounded by crime scene tape.

NBC 6 is working to gather additional details and will provide more information as it becomes available.