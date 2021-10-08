Miami-Dade Teacher Arrested, Accused of Relationship With 15-Year-Old

A Miami-Dade teacher is facing serious charges after authorities said she had an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy and was found with a gun on school grounds.

Heiry Calvi, 41, was arrested Friday on charges including lewd and lascivious battery, offenses against students by authority figures, child neglect, possession of a firearm on school property, and contributing to the delinquency of a child, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials confirmed that Calvi was a teacher at John I. Smith K-8 Center in Doral but had been reassigned to an alternate non-school location and has not been at the school since March, when the allegations first surfaced.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools is disturbed by today’s arrest involving inappropriate employee behavior," the district said in a statement. "The District will begin employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is prevented from seeking future employment with this school system. M-DCPS will continue to review its employee trainings to ensure that our workforce is fully aware of the District’s professional expectations of them and their ethical obligation to safeguard children."

Doral Police officials confirmed that Calvi has been under investigation since March for the alleged relationship with the 15-year-old.

According to an arrest report, the investigation began after students reported that the teen had shown them a video on his cell phone of the teen having sex with Calvi.

Calvi has been with Miami-Dade Schools since 2001 and has no prior disciplinary record, officials said.

Calvi was booked into jail where she was being held on $19,000 bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

The arrest is one of several this week involving South Florida teachers accused of inappropriate conduct with minors.

On Tuesday, teacher Daniel Fernandez, 36, was arrested after a 14-year-old student at Renaissance Charter School told police Fernandez was her eighth grade teacher and had touched her inappropriately throughout the school year.

On Monday, Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, who teaches drama at Hialeah Middle School, was arrested after she was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old former student multiple times over the past two months.